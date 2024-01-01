Mindy Kaling's Velma canned after two seasons - report

Mindy Kaling's animated Velma will not return for a third season.

A background artist on the show, Davey Cummings, shared on Instagram in a since-deleted post that the show's Halloween special will be its last outing.

Alongside a carousel of images of his spooky backdrops from the upcoming special, he wrote, "Backgrounds I painted for Velma Halloween Special. So fun working with this crew. There will not be a season 3, but I hope I get to work with these amazing talented people again one day."

While the revelation was unorthodox, it doesn't come as a huge surprise that Max chose to pull the plug on the Scooby-Doo spin-off. The show didn't get great reviews when its first season premiered in 2023, with criticism regarding some of the lacklustre jokes and stereotyped characters.

The Office's Mindy Kaling starred as the voice of Velma, alongside Constance Wu as Daphne, Sam Richardson as Shaggy and Glenn Howerton as Fred.

Kaling, real name Vera Mindy Chokalingam, is known for her TV work, playing Kelly Kapoor in The Office, Disgust in Inside Out, and creating The Mindy Project. She also appeared in Wreck-It Ralph, Despicable Me, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Ocean's 8, Monsters at Work and The Morning Show.

Kaling has received numerous accolades including two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Tony Award, and six Primetime Emmy Awards nominations.