Prince Harry reveals his children are 'blessed' with their mum's hair

Prince Harry has revealed his children are "blessed" with hair like their mum.

The Duke of Sussex made the comments at the WellChild Awards last month, but they have just been made public.

Harry, 40, who is Patron of the children's charity, spoke to Hello! magazine at the event.

He reportedly told Hello! that "Archie and Lili have been blessed with their mother's thick hair," adding that "it won't be long until Lili can sit on hers."

Harry who attended the event without his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, told the magazine that "his wonderful wife Meghan was holding the fort" with "her hands full with not only their two children but also their three dogs, which he joked were not quite house-trained. Not to mention the chickens!"

Hello! added that Harry told them "he was enjoying being 40 and had been told by friends that it was the best decade, so he had high hopes for it."

Harry has previously spoken about how he was unsure his children would inherit his red hair - something he's happily been wrong about.

"I actually really thought in the beginning of my relationship that - should this go the distance and we have kids - there is no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes," he said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last year. "But I was wrong!"