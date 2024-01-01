Melania Trump reveals what Donald Trump wears to bed

Melania Trump has revealed what former US president Donald Trump wears to bed.

The former First Lady made the candid confession during an interview with Fox News' The Five.

She was asked by host Greg Gutfeld whether the 78-year-old presidential candidate ever sleeps.

"He doesn't sleep much," the 54-year-old replied. "He does of course."

When Greg asked, "Does he wear pyjamas?", Melania responded "No" laughing. Greg asked again, "What does he wear when he sleeps, Melania?"

Still laughing, Melania zipped her fingers across her mouth, signalling she wouldn't be sharing any more.

The usually publicity-shy former model was on the show to promote her new memoir, Melania.

She told the hosts that she has some "cute, nice stories" about her husband of 19 years in the book, adding, "He's very warm. He's fun. He has a great personality."

She added, "And all he wants - he's very passionate about this country - all he wants, he wants to make this country safe, so everybody has a job and enjoying family life. He's treating everybody equal. Man or women. He could be tough on a woman. He could be tough on a man."

Melania also told how the couple's son, Barron, 18, is enjoying university life after recently starting at New York University.

"He's doing great. He loves his classes and his professors. He's doing well. He's driving, and he's enjoying to be in New York City again," she said.