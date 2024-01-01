NEWS Joseph Quinn to play George Harrison in Beatles biopic Newsdesk Share with :





Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has signed up for an upcoming Beatles biopic series.



Quinn, who catapulted to fame following his role as Eddie Munson in the fourth season of Stranger Things is reportedly set to take to screens as George Harrison, according to a report in The Sun.



The quartet of films will tell the story of the Liverpool-based band from each member's perspective - and Quinn has been chosen by director Sam Mendes to appear as the lead guitarist.



Harrison died in November 2001 at the age of 58, following a battle with cancer.



Quinn has also starred in A Quiet Place: Day One, and will next appear in Gladiator II and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.



Mendes has been looking for four British rising stars to step into the shoes of Harrison, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and Sir Paul McCartney and there have been rumours about the involvement of various actors including Barry Keoghan and Will Sharpe.



The casting news follows on the heels of reports that a new documentary focusing on how The Beatles cracked America is coming to Apple+.



The British band took the US by storm in 1964 after a televised concert on The Ed Sullivan Show pulled in 73 million viewers.

