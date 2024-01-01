Liam Hemsworth signed up for Netflix movie Lonley Planet so he could work with Laura Dern

Liam Hemsworth signed up for 'Lonely Planet' so he could work with Laura Dern.

The 34-year-old actor stars alongside 'Jurassic Park' star Laura , 57, in the new romance film that follows a newly single novelist who finds love with a younger man and insisted that there was a "connection" between the pair from the start.

He told ScreenRant: "No tricks on this one. We had a connection from the moment we met and sat down. I came onto this project because Laura was a part of it already; the chance to work with Laura was a huge opportunity for me, and I was so excited by that. But coming into it, I'd heard great things about her."

The 'Hunger Games' star also noted when the pair first met on set it "oddly" felt as if they had known each other for longer than they had and that the whole thing was a "gift" for them both because of the instant "trust" they developed

He said: "When we sat down it oddly felt like we'd known each other for a lot longer, and there was this instant trust bond that just evolved throughout shooting. We never really had to find that relationship; we had this connection and this trust, and it was just easy. It was really fun to be able to experience all the things that we did throughout this shoot.

"What a gift to be able to work with someone that you have that connection with, and not feel like you need to sit down and discuss a bunch of things in order to get to that place. It was just this natural ease between both of us from the moment we sat down together.

'Lonely Planet' streams on Netflix from October 11.