Jennifer Lopez admits feeling 'lonely, sad and desperate' after divorce

Jennifer Lopez has confessed her feelings about love after her fourth marriage ended in disaster.

The 55-year-old music sensation married Ben Affleck in July 2022 but shocked fans by announcing their split earlier this year.

Addressing her romantic disaster in Interview Magazine, Lopez confessed, "It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate. But when you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it's like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself."

She continued, "Being in a relationship doesn't define me. I can't be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself.

"I used to say I'm a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it's just like, 'No, I'm actually good'."

Admitting she has a romanticised view of love, she continued, "For people who are romantics and love being in relationships and want to grow old with somebody, we think, 'I have to have that to be whole and happy.' And you don't."

She added, "And yeah, there's times when I thought I figured it out, and then life goes, 'Let's send you another thing and see if you fall for it. Let's see if you really have learned that lesson.' And I hadn't."

Lopez was first married to Cuban actor Ojani Noa from 1997 until 1998, then dancer Cris Judd from 2001 until 2003.

She then married singer Marc Anthony in 2004, with whom she welcomed twins Emme and Max in 2008, before divorcing in 2014.

Her marriage with Affleck began two decades after they first dated from 2002 to 2004 - but the marriage collapsed just 21 months after they said "I do" as divorce papers were filed in April this year.