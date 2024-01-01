Chris Pine discusses potential Princess Diaries return

Chris Pine has shared his hope of returning to the Princess Diaries film series for the third instalment.

The 44-year-old Hollywood star played Nicholas Devereaux in the 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement as a love interest for Anne Hathaway's lead character Mia Thermopolis.

This month, Hathaway announced she was returning to the role for a third film and fans have been desperate to know if Pine will also return to the franchise.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, the actor said, "It's been 20 years. It's been a long time. Can't believe it's been that long. But I have more people probably come up to me about that than anything I've ever done. And I'm very happy. It was an incredible experience."

He revealed he had no insider information about the threequel being announced, revealing, "The first time I heard about it was on the internet when someone sent me a screenshot."

Pine went on to explain that he has no idea if his character is being written into the script of the forthcoming film.

He said, "I don't know anything. Call Disney. Call (Disney CEO) Bob Iger. The answer is I gotta see. I don't know anything about it. I think it's fantastic."

The first Princess Diaries film was released in 2001 and made $165 million (£126 million) at the box office - while the 2004 sequel made $134 million (£103 million).