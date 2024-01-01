NEWS The Prince of Wales visits BAFTA to meet recipients of the bursary and scholarship programmes Newsdesk Share with :





Today, BAFTA President The Prince of Wales visited BAFTA’s HQ in Piccadilly, London as part of a special showcase of the next generation of film, games and television talent co-hosted with The Royal African Society.



The event saw His Royal Highness meet recipients of The Prince William BAFTA Bursary Fund, students from the National Film and Television School who have been supported by the Royal African Society, and donors and supporters of both charitable organisations.



BAFTA’s bursary programme supports aspiring creatives forging careers across a range of disciplines. Attendees included director of photography and camera operator Sabab Khan, production and development assistant Millie Morgan, researcher Seth Daood, writer and director Christine Ubochi, producer Ashionya Ogene and screenwriter Sarah Louise Madden.



His Royal Highness met award-winning film director Paul Greengrass, who gave the founding donation for the bursary fund, as well as actors Celia Imrie, Stephen Merchant and Andy Serkis, who are also supporters of the programme.



The Prince William BAFTA Bursary Fund was founded in 2021 to offer aspiring creative practitioners in entry-level positions vital grants to progress their career in film, games or television, covering essential costs such as specialist equipment, training and relocation costs. BAFTA also awards scholarships annually, with recipients to be announced later this year.



Earlier today, BAFTA chair Sara Putt held an in-conversation with 2023 BAFTA EE Rising Star nominee Sheila Atim, offering aspiring creatives in the room a host of practical tips for navigating the industry as freelancers, as well as reflecting on Sheila’s career to-date.



His Royal Highness also met with students who have been working with the Royal African Society on the upcoming Film Africa festival. This year will mark the 10th Film Africa festival which is the biggest African film heritage festival in Europe. The Prince heard about the importance of bringing African films to global audiences and helping aspiring filmmakers to showcase stories of underrepresented groups.

