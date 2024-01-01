Kathy Bates credits 'hard work' for 100lbs body transformation

Kathy Bates has opened up about her body transformation after being accused of using weight loss drugs.

The 76-year-old actress has lost 100lbs (45kg) since 2017, beginning her health transformation after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes that year.

While the American Horror Story star has attributed diabetes treatment drugs with helping her lose 20lbs (9kg), she says the other 80lbs (36kg) was down to lifestyle and diet changes.

She told People magazine, "There's been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic. But I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic. It's very hard to say you've had enough."

She went on to explain she assessed her approach to food after being diagnosed with the chronic disease.

She told the publication, "I used to eat terribly. Burgers and Cokes and pizza... I ate because I was afraid. And I ate because it was a big FU to my self-esteem."

Bates also shared that there was a history of diabetes in her family - and had previously witnessed how it can destroy lives.

She said, "I'd seen what my father had gone through. He had had a leg amputation. One of my sisters is dealing with it very seriously, and it terrified me. It scared me straight."