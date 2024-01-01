Riley Keough recounts Lisa Marie Presley's final days

Riley Keough has candidly shared her memories of her mother Lisa Marie Presley's last days.

The 35-year-old actress is the daughter of musician Danny Keough, 59, and Presely, who passed away due to an internal blockage in January last year aged 54.

The Daisy Jones and the Six star has recently completed the memoir of her late mother, titled From Here to the Great Unknown, and has been promoting the book.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey, the actress recalled noticing a change in her mother before she died, revealing, "The last sort of three weeks that she was alive I was with her a few times that I felt worried.

"I think there was always sort of an undertone for me because of this feeling that I was on borrowed time with her... there were a couple interactions with her that just felt so different."

She continued, per Variety, "There was just something strange. I don't know how to describe it. She just felt detached, tired."

Winfrey asked the star if she thought her mother, who had battled opioid addiction, was on drugs.

She replied, "It didn't feel like drugs. I have a lot of experience with the drugs. It felt like a tired person."

Keough went on to reveal her mother had helped other grieving parents ahead of her death - having lost her son, Benjamin Keough, in July 2020 at the age of 27.

She recalled, "She would have these meetings at her house where she would put little snacks out for these families and have our grief counselor come and run these sort of grief circles.

"She wanted to do a podcast. I think that it had to be about my brother if she was going to sort of find a new path for herself."