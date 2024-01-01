Prince William reveals his children fight over the TV remote

Prince William has revealed his children fight over the television remote.

The Prince of Wales made the relatable admission while visiting the headquarters of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in London.

When talking about how much content is available today, the 42-year-old dad of three joked that his children are "always wrestling over the remote."

In 2022, William talked about the fact that Prince George, 11, is a gamer, while Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis "love the films," adding, "they're fascinated by it."

He also admitted that he and Catherine, Princess of Wales were "trying to regulate" screen time for their children.

During the visit, William also opened up about his own love for the arts, noting that "screen arts are such an important part of the fabric of our lives, allowing different voices and perspectives to be accessed and enjoyed in the comfort of our own homes."

He continued that he was "very proud" to be involved with this organisation that's "dedicated to breaking down barriers for the storytellers of the future".

William is the Patron of BAFTA and President of the arts organisation. He attended the event along with British actors, Andy Serkis, Celia Imrie and Stephen Merchant.