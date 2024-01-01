Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie dub famous feud as 'blip' in 40-year friendship

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie have addressed the famous feud that saw them stop speaking for a year.

The best friends have known each other since they were two, and starred in hit reality series The Simple Life together between 2003 and 2007.

However, in 2005, the pair had a falling out and didn't speak to each other for an entire season of filming.

In an interview with W magazine, the women were asked if the reboot of The Simple Life, which doesn't yet have an airdate, addresses their feud.

"There was not necessarily a Will Smith and Aunt Viv sit-down," said Nicole, 43. "I know for people who followed The Simple Life, that was a very big part of it. There was a whole season where we didn't shoot together. But our lives are so braided together outside of that. Our relationship has spanned almost 40 years. So for us, I think that was more of a little blip."

Paris, 43, agreed, "The media during that time was very into creating feuds between people and exaggerating and inventing stories to sell tabloids. The world was definitely making a way bigger deal of it than it actually was. Nicole and I have been best friends since we were two years old. She's like my sister."

It was reported at the time that Nicole was jealous that Paris had been invited to host Saturday Night Live in February 2005, with insiders saying she went on to screen Paris' sex tape at a party - something Nicole denied.

The new season of The Simple Life, called Paris & Nicole: The Encore, stemmed from an off-the-cuff comment after Nicole sent a text to Paris to remind her it was 20 years since they first made the show.

"We gave it room to marinate, and it just felt right. No one else was involved at first," Nicole said.

Paris added that it was "perfect timing,", noting, "every time I'm with Nicole, I feel like we're teenagers again."