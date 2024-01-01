Paul Feig claims Robin Williams once 'sabotaged' his stand-up comedy set

Paul Feig has claimed Robin Williams once "sabotaged" him while they were working as stand-up comedians.

During an episode of the Dinner's on Me podcast that aired on Tuesday, the Bridesmaids director told host Jesse Tyler Ferguson about the time the Good Will Hunting actor took over his gig at The Improv comedy club when he was starting out in the '80s.

"I was in the era of when Jay Leno was out there and (Jerry) Seinfeld was out there and, you know, and I, and Robin Williams, I mean, yeah, I got sabotaged by Robin Williams a couple of times when I was finally got to be a performer at The Improv (sic)," he recalled of performing at the famed venue, noting that he'd often get given a "later spot" due to not being "one of the main guys" at the time.

However, Feig went on to recount how Williams took over his big moment.

"I remember like once, it's my time to get up and there's a full audience. I was like, so excited and they come up like, 'Oh, you know Robin just wants to get up and do a quick set first.' I'm like, 'Well cool,'" the 62-year-old remembered. "He did an hour and he finished it. Everybody left except for one woman who was waiting for her husband to come back from the bathroom.

"You were so held hostage, if you will, by The Improv and The Comedy Store," he added. "Because those were the places you were going to be discovered. So, you had to do anything to stay in their good graces."

Williams died at the age of 63 in 2014.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Feig described the moment he found out NBC bosses had acquired Freaks and Geeks, the TV show he co-created with Judd Apatow.

The series only aired for one season starting in 1999 but has maintained a devoted fanbase ever since.

"It was huge, I mean it was life-changing. I remember I was on the Tube (in London) and had this little notebook and I wrote in the notebook, 'I think I'm about to get everything I've ever wanted out of my life in my life,'" he recounted. "And it was just like, I couldn't believe it because I've been struggling for so long. So, it was great. I remember when the first episode came out, the reviews were unbelievable. They were just glowing, glowing reviews."

As part of the interview, Feig also revealed that his latest project, a sequel to 2018's A Simple Favor, is "almost finished".