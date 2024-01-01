Lupita Nyong'o confirms split from Joshua Jackson

Lupita Nyong'o has confirmed she has split from Joshua Jackson.

The Hollywood stars went public with their romance in October 2023, shortly after it was announced that Joshua had parted ways with his wife Jodie Turner-Smith.

In recent weeks rumours had circulated that Lupita and Joshua's romance was on the rocks, and in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, Lupita confirmed she's single again.

"My love for my cat is singular," Lupita revealed. "If I'm ever so lucky to be in a romantic relationship again, it'll be because of him."

As she pledged her love for her cat Yoyo, the 41-year-old actress also hinted that she has been left hurt by past loves.

"I was ready to shut that door and lock it and bolt it. He has ensured that my heart remains open," Lupita said of her beloved orange tomcat.

The Black Panther star adopted Yoyo last October, around the time she was spotted with Joshua at a Janelle Monae concert in Los Angeles. Their relationship was later confirmed after they were photographed holding hands in public.

Rumours the romance was on the rocks were sparked recently when Joshua was seen on what appeared to be a date with model Natassja Roberts.

Before dating Joshua, Lupita was in a relationship with TV host Selema Masekela for just under a year.