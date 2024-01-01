Rosamund Pike and Sacha Baron Cohen to star in Netflix’s Ladies First

Rosamund Pike and Sacha Baron Cohen are to lead Netflix’s rom-com ‘Ladies First’.

The 45-year-old actress and the ‘Borat’ star, 52, will play central roles in the upcoming movie which is set to adapt the Eleonore Pourriat-directed French film ‘Je Ne Suit Un Homme Facile’.

The original 2018 picture - which translates to ‘I Am Not An Easy Man’ - follows an unrelenting womaniser who finds himself in an alternate reality which is ruled by a matriarchy, where he ends up finding love with a fiery woman.

The upcoming flick will be helmed by ‘Wicked Little Letters’ filmmaker Thea Sharrock, and is due to be produced by 3dot Productions and Four By Two Films.

As well as ‘Ladies First’, Pike was recently added to the cast of ‘Now You See Me 3’.

While the ‘Saltburn’ star’s role in the magical heist series is being kept under wraps, Lionsgate bosses teased the actress would be playing a "pivotal" part in the project.

Original cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco and Morgan Freeman are expected to reprise their respective roles, while Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt are also newcomers to the franchise.

The movie is being helmed by ‘Venom’ director Ruben Fleischer, while Eric Warren Singer, Seth Grahame-Smith and Mike Lesslie write the screenplay.

Lionsgate president Nathan Kahane previously said of the writing team: "Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of ‘Now You See Me’ and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters.

"The ‘Now You See Me’ franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows, you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film."