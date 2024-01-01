Al Pacino on becoming a father again at 83: 'It's a mini miracle'

Al Pacino has called becoming a dad again at the age of 83 a "mini miracle".

Screen legend Al is as active in Hollywood as ever and the same is true in his personal life, with the 84-year-old welcoming his fourth child, son Roman, last summer with producer Noor Alfallah, 30.

While the couple have since parted ways, and Noor has recently been linked to 68-year-old comedian Bill Maher, Al is a hands on dad to his youngest.

"It's just so wonderful to have children," he gushed to People. "For me, I loved it (fatherhood). It changed me for, if you want to say, the better. It changed me for life. And the idea that you're throwing your focus on other humans who happen to be your children ... there's the love."

On doing it all again as an octogenarian he added: "Well, it's always the same. It's always the same. It's a mini miracle. That's all I can say."

Al also has daughter Julie, 34, from his relationship with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and 23-year-old twins Olivia and Anton with actress Beverly D'Angelo.

The Oscar winner was talking as part of promotion for his new memoir Sonny Boy, released earlier this week.