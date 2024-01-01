Kristin Bell's Nobody Wants This renewed

Nobody Wants This starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody has been renewed for season two by Netflix.

The pickup, which was first reported by Deadline, comes after the success of the show which has been one of the strongest launches ever for a Netflix original comedy series.

Nobody Wants This has been at the top of the Netflix Top 10 English language TV chart since it launched. It opened in the number two spot in its first few days of availability, garnering 10.3 million views, and rose to number one in its first full week of availability, knocking Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story out of the top spot.

"Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me," said creator and executive producer Erin Foster, who drew inspiration from her personal experience for the series.

"The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers' reactions to this series now that it's out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed. I'm so lucky to be able to continue this story."

The show follows an agnostic podcast host, played by Bell, and an unconventional rabbi (Brody), who meet at a party and have to navigate not only their differing outlooks on life, but their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families.