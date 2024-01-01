??Kristin Scott Thomas marries

Kristin Scott Thomas is married.

The Slow Horses star has secretly wed her partner of five years, John Micklethwait, the editor-in-chief of Bloomberg.

Scott Thomas, who plays MI5 spymaster Diana Taverner in the hit TV drama got hitched in September with just their families present, according to a report in the Independent.

Scott Thomas rarely talks about her personal life. Asked earlier this year about her relationship with Mr Micklethwait by the Financial Times, she replied, "I'm not going to talk about him. I'm talking about me."

Since being cast by Prince as his co-star in Under the Cherry Moon in 1986, Scott Thomas has appeared in more than 70 films including Four Weddings and a Funeral, The English Patient and Darkest Hour. She is also a regular on stage in the West End, most recently in Lyonesse with Lily James.

Micklethwait has run the 2,700-strong newsroom at Bloomberg since 2015. Before joining the US financial information giant, Micklethwait was editor-in-chief of The Economist for nine years.

Scott Thomas shares three children with her ex-husband François Olivennes, whom she divorced in 2005 after 17 years of marriage.

In 2013, she joked to the Sunday Telegraph that she would probably be single for the rest of her life. "It's incredibly difficult keeping relationships alive when you have a lifestyle like mine," she said. "I'm never more than a few weeks in one place."