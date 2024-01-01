Theresa Randle arrested for felony assault

Theresa Randle has been arrested in Los Angeles.

The Bad Boys actor was arrested for felony assault following an incident that occurred over the past weekend.

Randle starred in the Bad Boys franchise as Theresa Burnett, the wife of Martin Lawrence's character Marcus Burnett, before her character was replaced in 2023.

Law enforcement officers told TMZ that on Saturday 5 October, police were called to a Los Angeles home regarding an alleged assault, but when they got there, Randle had already left the scene.

Two days later, another call was made to police over an alleged domestic violence issue and a restraining order violation at the same house.

When officers arrived for the second time, Randle was arrested for felony assault over the previous incident.

Randle was uncooperative at the time of her arrest.

Randle has appeared in various projects throughout her career such as Beverly Hills Cop III, Bad Boys and Space Jam.

In May 2023 it was announced that her character in the Bad Boys franchise was to be replaced by actor Tasha Smith - known for her work in projects such as The Whole Ten Yards and Empire - and that Randle would not star in Bad Boys 4.

No one involved in Bad Boys: Ride or Die has commented as to why Randle did not return.