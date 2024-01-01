Tom Parker Bowles reveals he was refused Ozempic

Tom Parker Bowles has revealed his doctor refused to prescribe him Ozempic.

The 49-year-old food writer, who is the son of Queen Camilla, admitted that he asked his doctor for the weight loss drug when he realised he was "getting too fat."

He told Vogue magazine, "I'm far too old to care about this sort of thing, but I went to my doctor the other day, who I love, and I said, 'Can I have some Ozempic, please?'"

"He just went, 'f**k' off. You're a food writer. All these excess calories are coming from booze.'"

When Tom said he only drank alcohol three times a week, his doctor told him the amount of rosé wine he consumes each week is the equivalent of eating around 18 cheeseburgers.

Ozempic is a drug designed to treat diabetes and isn't licensed in the UK for weight loss.

Earlier this year, Tom told how he ended up becoming a food writer. "I became a food writer because I was sacked from pretty much any other job I ever did," he told You magazine. "I could string a sentence together and eat. Twenty-five years on, I'm still here and still loving every moment. God I'm lucky, and I'll never, ever grow bored of food. Although, as I get older, I crave simplicity more and more. My comfort food is cottage pie with peas, roast chicken or an aggressively spicy noodle soup. Oh, and a McDonald's cheeseburger, too."