Riley Keough wants to get finger tattoos removed

Riley Keough wants to get some of her older tattoos removed.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, host Seth asked the Daisy Jones & the Six actress about the inkings she has on her fingers.

In response, Riley explained that she got the Gemini zodiac symbol tattooed on her finger at a Los Angeles parlour when she was a teenager.

"I don't want anymore (tattoos). I'm done... It's a complicated relationship. I often put rings (on to cover them). Like, this was on it all day," she said, referring to the chunky gold ring on her right ring finger. "It was at Shamrock on Sunset. It was kind of a moment, but I think about lasering them off."

Seth went on to joke that Riley should wait until laser tattoo removal techniques evolve further.

"I think that's a longer process than you want it to be," he commented, adding that there might be a "a pill or maybe just, like, a lotion" available in the future.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Riley discussed how she decided to use tattoo symbols important to her in order to differentiate who was speaking in her mother Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir From Here to the Great Unknown.

Before the singer-songwriter died at the age of 54 in January 2023, she asked her oldest child to complete her long-gestating book.

"That was a tattoo that my mother and my brother both shared," the 35-year-old explained, also referring to her brother Benjamin Keough, who died at the age of 27 in 2020. "I think that we were just going back and forth with the publisher about what that could be, and that just - that was suggested, and I just felt that was really beautiful."

From Here to the Great Unknown is now available.