Joan Smalls calls out modelling manager for allegedly making racist remark

Joan Smalls has called out a manager at a modelling agency for allegedly making a racist comment about her.

The model took to Instagram on Thursday to post a lengthy message in which she noted she was "deeply troubled and offended" after a senior manager at talent agency IMG Models allegedly called her a "dumb Puerto Rican".

Smalls maintained the comment was "unacceptable and has no place in professional interactions".

She also urged bosses at IMG Models to conduct a "full investigation" and take "appropriate disciplinary action" into the alleged incident.

Representatives for IMG Models have not yet responded to Small's complaint.

Elsewhere in her post, the fashion star claimed she has been the target of racist comments in the past.

She recalled a time at the beginning of her career when an agent in Paris, France allegedly called her the N-word after she was confirmed to appear in a Chanel campaign.

"Those words still haunt me," the 36-year-old continued.

Accordingly, Joan went on to vow to campaign against "hate and discrimination" in the fashion industry.

"I refuse to be a victim of hate speech and allow such harmful behaviors to continue to persist with such audacity in private," she fired. "Meet the industry's so-called game-changers, who are allegedly breaking down barriers and redefining inclusivity - or at least that's what their publicists keep telling us. Racism and discrimination have no justification, and I will not tolerate such abusive language targeted at my ethnicity and intelligence."

A short time after Joan shared the post, she was inundated with supportive messages from her high-profile followers.

"Proud of you for speaking up. We all know the culprits," wrote model Candice Swanepoel, while Ricky Martin commented, "Speak up and be loud Joan. ENOUGH! Teach them a lesson."

And fashion editor Edward Enninful declared, "That is unacceptable!! So sorry to hear this in 2025. Let's talk!!"