Connie Nielsen thinks ‘it’s crazy’ Wonder Woman 3 isn’t happening

Connie Nielsen thinks "it’s crazy" a third ‘Wonder Woman’ movie isn’t in the works.

The 59-year-old actress played Queen Hippolyta in the Gal Gadot-starring DC film and its 2020 sequel ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, and has admitted she’s shocked studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran aren’t moving ahead with another instalment in the franchise after the series proved to be a box office hit.

She told Den of Geek: "I think it’s crazy. I mean, frankly, I don’t understand it.

"[‘Wonder Woman’] made $800 million just in the movie theaters, and it has an enormous and passionate, passionate fan base. These are spectacular films, and there’s just no reason I can understand whatsoever for not investing in that.

"If I were a business person, I would say that’s money on the table. It’s right there. Plus every time we’ve done it, [it was] with budgets that were way smaller than any of the other DC budgets."

She added: "It’s a pity. I really hope that they change their minds, and that they realize this is crazy.

"This is a billion dollars that is lying on the table. Not claiming those fans and making them happy is something I just don’t really understand at all."

A large chunk of the first movie - which also starred Chris Pine and David Thewlis - was set on the mythical island of Themyscira, home to the female-led Amazon tribe.

The ‘Gladiator II’ star added she loved being a part of such an "insane, cool, gorgeous universe" that had some grounding in reality.

Nielsen gushed: "I loved that island, those costumes, those characters, the values that those Amazons represented.

"It was fantastic. I built that character off real historical and anthropology books on the Amazons, there’s now real DNA evidence that these Amazons really did exist, that there really were famous female warriors, and we now know that burial mounds were where those warriors were buried.

"They just assumed it was a man because of who the person was buried with. And now they realize, oh, no, DNA analysis shows they were women."