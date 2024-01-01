Hugh Jackman appeals for help finding missing dancer

Hugh Jackman has appealed for help finding missing Broadway dancer Zelig Williams.

The Hollywood actor has joined the search for the Hamilton star after he vanished in South Carolina on 3 October. He has urged anyone with any information about the 28-year-old's whereabouts to come forward.

Sharing a picture of Williams on his Instagram page, Jackman wrote: "Please... if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Zelig Williams please reach out to your local authorities. Zelig we love you and are praying for your safe return."

Jackman ended: "Please pass this message on!"

Williams - who appeared in Hamilton and MJ The Musical - previously worked with Jackman on his The Man The Music The Show world tour in 2019.

He recently moved back from New York and had been working as a dance teacher in his hometown in South Carolina.

Williams was last seen nine days ago by his mother, Kathy, at her home in the South Carolina capital, Columbia.

His worried family later filed a missing person's report and officials went on to find the Broadway star's car in a parking lot close to a hiking trail at Congaree National Park about 18 miles (29km) from his mother's house.

Officials have mounted a search using helicopters, boats and drones.