Rob Lowe's Unstable cancelled

Unstable has been cancelled after two seasons on air.

Netflix will not be proceeding with a third season of the comedy series starring and co-created/executive produced by Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe.

The news, Deadline reports, has been relayed to the crew. Netflix executives base their renewal decisions on viewing vs cost. The second season of the show, which debuted on 1 August, failed to break into the Netflix Top 10, meaning that it drew fewer than 1.4M views in its opening weekend and fewer than 1.3M views in its first full week.

Unstable follows the story of an introverted son, played by John Owen, who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save him and his successful biotech company from disaster.

It was inspired by Rob and John Owen's social media relationship, in which John Owen often humorously trolls his dad.

The cast also includes Sian Clifford, Aaron Branch, Rachel Marsh and Emma Ferreira.

Rob Lowe is currently starring in Fox's 9-1-1: Lone Star, which is in its fifth and final season, plus he hosts the network's game show The Floor.

John Owen is the son of Rob and make-up artist Sheryl Berkoff. The pair have been married since 1991.