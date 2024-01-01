Rachel Zegler refuses to let trolls run her off social media

Rachel Zegler refuses to let online trolls make her leave social media.

The West Side Story actress has endured online abuse from trolls on several occasions, such as being cast as Snow White in a live-action remake and for criticising the outdated storyline of the original animation.

While she was tempted to quit social media during those tough times, the 23-year-old refused to give her haters the satisfaction of leaving X and Instagram.

"I don't like to give them the satisfaction of knowing they hurt me in the moment," she told Variety. "You give them a lot of power by taking a social media break."

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star added that the criticism is par for the course as an outspoken woman in the public eye, adding, "I've watched women get torn down my whole life, my whole career... We're gonna witness that for a long time, I fear."

Zegler also wants to use her social media platforms to speak up for the causes she cares about and continue vocally supporting the Palestinian people amid the conflict in the Middle East.

"I don't have the answers," she said of her social media activism. "I don't think any celebrity making a political statement has the answers. But we have the platform to share a donation link to make sure that these people get the money, the care and the aid that they need that people in power aren't giving them. If that means that it can fall upon us to be in power in a way that is helpful, then I'm happy to do it."