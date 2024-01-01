Stanley Tucci gives thumbs up to Devil Wears Prada sequel

Stanley Tucci has shared that he would be "happy" to make a Devil Wears Prada sequel.

The Julie and Julia actor broached the possibility of once again starring as art director Nigel Kipling in a conversation with People magazine, after it was announced earlier this year that a sequel to the 2006 film is reportedly in development.

"If it does happen, I can only say that I'll be happy," said Tucci.

"I think we would have one of the best times ever. I've made many movies, I've probably made close to 100 movies, and I don't even know how many television episodes, but that experience was one of the greatest experiences I've ever had," Tucci continued.

The Devil Wears Prada is based on the book of the same name by Lauren Weisberger and follows Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) as a recent college graduate who is eager to pursue a career in journalism.

After landing a role as a junior assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the editor-in-chief of Runway, a fictional high-fashion magazine, Andy struggles to meet the demands of her job while maintaining her relationship with her boyfriend and coworkers, including Emily (Emily Blunt) and Tucci's Nigel.

"It was just this perfect combination of people, from David (director David Frankel) to Meryl to Annie, and Emily, who's now my sister-in-law," said Tucci.

According to Puck News, the plot of The Devil Wears Prada 2 would potentially follow Priestly, who is still the head of Runway, as she learns to navigate an increasingly digital magazine industry.