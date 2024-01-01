Hugh Bonneville goes public with new flame Heidi Kadlecova

Hugh Bonneville has confirmed his new romance with vegan influencer Heidi Kadlecova as they shared a public kiss in London.

The Downton Abbey star split from his wife of 25 years Lulu Williams in September last year.

Following their shock separation, he reportedly had a series of dates with Canadian actress Claire Rankin in March this year. He has reportedly been in a relationship with Kadlecova since July.

She recently spent the day on location as the Paddington patriarch filmed his final scenes for crime comedy Go Away! in Hertfordshire. Locals spotted the pair cuddling during breaks from filming scenes next to a church.

She also watched him shoot scenes for the third Downton Abbey film, to be released on Netflix, before she was pictured arriving at a wrap party in Kings Cross two weeks ago - the third time the pair have been pictured together.

Kadlecova describes herself on social media as a "world traveller" and "animal advocate".

She has a young daughter Gabriella - from her marriage to lawyer Richard Coglon - who was brought up in Canada.

Bonneville split from wife in September 2023. They share one son Felix, who is 20. The couple has yet to divorce.