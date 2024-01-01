Jodie Turner-Smith reveals her markers for success

Jodie Turner-Smith has divulged her markers for success.

Although she is a successful Hollywood actress, the Queen & Slim star's goals are simple and universal.

"I don't have a house," the 38-year-old told Glamour in a recent interview, hinting that she rents her home in Los Angeles. "When I have my house, then I'm going to achieve another level of success."

Jodie shared that she values the "freedom" that success brings rather than material things.

"Success grants freedom," she explained. "It grants you the ability to choose differently. I want to be able to look after my family in perpetuity. I want to have enough passive income that I can work a little bit less."

"I want to not be in the middle of a divorce," the Bad Monkey star continued, referring to her split from ex-husband Joshua Jackson. "That will be a success, too."

Jodie and Dawson's Creek star Joshua tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Juno, the following year. The actress filed for divorce in October last year, and the couple have been co-parenting ever since.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jodie admitted working in London on a TV show called The Agency has been difficult because she's had to leave her daughter in LA for school.

"This is going to be the thing I look back on and think, 'Wow, I survived that,'" she said. "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do."