Dakota and Elle Fanning are 'super in sync' as production partners

Sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning are "super in sync" as the leaders of their production company.

The Ripley actress has opened up about how she and her sister, who is also an actress, work together to develop projects underneath their Lewellen?Pictures banner.

"When it comes to the company, we're super in sync and usually pretty much have the same opinions on things," Dakota, 30, told The Cut. "There are things that we work on together and then there are things that she does or things that I do, and it all just kind of is instinctual."

The former child star explained that she and Elle, 26, set up the company in 2021 to take control of their careers.

"Being involved (in projects) from very beginning to end and not waiting for someone else to believe in you is empowering," she stated. "That was something that Elle and I both felt strongly about. It's super-exciting to go out and find something and have those meetings, pitch things, and plead your case."

Elsewhere in the interview, Dakota also shared an insight into how their sibling dynamic has changed over time.

"She has her emotions on her sleeve, and people would say she's a free spirit. I'm more of that stereotype of the older one who keeps everything together and is pragmatic," The Perfect Couple star explained. "But the dynamics shift as you get older - there have been times when I've fallen apart and been wild and she's picked me up."