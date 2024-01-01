Bill Maher slams Chappell Roan for Hamas ignorance

Bill Maher has ruthlessly mocked Chappell Roan over her views about the Israel-Hamas war.

The Pink Pony Club singer, 26, has been outspoken about her opposition to America's support for Israel's military response to the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack which killed over 1,000 civilians and saw hundreds more get kidnapped.

Turning on the singer, and others in her generation, for her views, Maher, 68, said on his Real Time show, "We must launch a campaign to educate young Americans about the Middle East.

"Chappell, if you think it was repressive growing up queer in the Midwest, try the Mideast. You're a female drag queen and you sing 'I f**ked you in the bathroom when we went to dinner at your parents.' That wouldn't fly in Gaza, although you would, straight off a roof."

He continued, "You're not wrong that oppression is bad or that Palestinian and many other Muslim populations are oppressed and deserve to be freed... You just have it completely a**-backwards as to who is doing the oppressing."

He added, "Hamas is a terrorist mafia that took over Gaza... Are you sure this is who you want to throw down with?"

Acknowledging the scenes from the war have been upsetting to everyone, Maher urged the pop star and her fans to be more informed on what started the current conflict in the first place.

He said, "I know you're moved when what you see are the dead Palestinian bodies, but it's odd that your generation didn't seem nearly as moved by the Jewish bodies on October 7.

"You killed at Coachella this year, but when Hamas kills at a music festival it's a whole other thing. Doesn't the sight of so many young women raped at a music festival make it a little personal?"

He concluded, "You're advocating for a place and a culture you would never want to live under. Gender may not be binary but right and wrong kind of is."