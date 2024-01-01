Harrison Ford, 82, explains why he is refusing to retire

Harrison Ford has revealed why he is refusing to retire despite being in his 80s.

The legendary action hero - who has appeared in major franchises including Star Wars and Indiana Jones - insists he loves playing make-believe too much to consider quitting stardom.

The 82-year-old told Vanity Fair of his lust for work, "Oh man, I get out of it essential human contact... I get to imagine with people that have great skill and experience.... It's fun to work with these people."

He went on to explain why he is embracing comedic roles later in life - as he is now appearing in the Apple TV+ comedy series Shrinking.

He said, "...Jokes really are the surprise in everything, in a serious movie or in a streaming comedy.

"Finding the humour in the moment is what makes it survivable for us most of the time. I do like to invest characters that I play with their own personal sense of humour. I think everybody has one, even if they're not funny."

He went on, "I always enjoyed humour. I loved jokes. I loved the construction of jokes. My father was a joke teller. The wordsmithing and the ideas that lay behind a joke have always interested me."

He went on to credit comedy for attracting him to acting, revealing, "When I was thinking about becoming an actor, I was ambitious for both kinds of work - serious drama and comedy. I found myself doing both and not really distinguishing much between them. I think I think with the same actor's head about a joke as I do about a serious or emotional scene."