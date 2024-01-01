Aoki Lee Simmons to quit modelling

Aoki Lee Simmons has revealed that she plans to quit modelling after being told she's not "pretty enough".

"I think I'm probably wrapping up modelling soon," the daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons shared via an Instagram video over the weekend.

"I love modelling, but it's hard to go somewhere and get told over, over and over, 'No, no, no, you're not pretty enough,' that's not a fun time... it's a hard industry."

Aoki shared the challenge of living up to her mother's reputation as an iconic former fashion model for Chanel, explaining she is always compared to Kimora.

"It feels like one big fat comparison all the time," the model said. "Like, OK, not as good. I get that. My mom is always going to be a way better model than me. But it's just annoying to have that comparison sometimes."

Kimora, who started modelling as a teenager, was first signed with Chanel before hitting the runway with fashion houses Fendi and Valentino and appearing on the covers of Bazaar and Elle magazines.

Aoki also told fans that she did not get the gig to walk in the forthcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The Harvard graduate explained she is currently working toward using her degree in international relations to get a job in government.