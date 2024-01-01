Andrew Garfield splits from professional witch

Andrew Garfield and Dr Kate Tomas have called it quits on their romance.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor and the self-proclaimed "professional witch" and philosopher have parted ways after a brief relationship.

Tomas confirmed their breakup on Instagram over the weekend.

"Are you still dating Andrew Garfield? If so, tell him I'm a fan of him, please," an Instagram user commented on the scholar's page, to which she responded, "We broke up months ago but I'm sure he will be happy to know that he is loved."

The Social Network actor and his ex, who notes on her website that she holds a doctoral degree in Theology from the University of Oxford, were last photographed in public together in July, when they attended the 2024 Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

The pair were first spotted out together as a couple in late March, when they were seen holding hands while on a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham at a restaurant in Malibu, California.

Garfield has not publicly addressed the pair's breakup, nor did he ever comment on their romance.

Tomas faced increased scrutiny during their relationship.

"It's frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it's always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man," she told the Sunday Times.