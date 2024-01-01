Princess Eugenie celebrates six years wed

Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are celebrating their 6th anniversary.

In a sweet snap shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, the Princess and Brooksbank walked through a garden along with gumboot-wearing sons August, 3, and Ernest, 16 months. "6 years later... " she captioned the image.

One day before, Eugenie also paid tribute to her husband by uploading photos from their wedding day. "Best day ever marrying you. Happy 6th anniversary my love," she captioned the post.

After meeting in 2010 at a ski resort in Switzerland, Eugenie and Jack became got engaged in January 2018 during a trip to Nicaragua.

The twosome tied the knot later that same year at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Two years after their wedding, they announced they were expecting their first baby.

"She is incredibly empathetic and will be a great mother," Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie's mother, told Us Weekly at the time. "She is a very strong and determined person, always looking for the truth in all she does. Jack and Eugenie are certainly looking forward to sharing the new baby with the whole family."

Eugenie, who is the youngest daughter of Ferguson and ex-husband Prince Andrew, and Jack welcomed baby August in February 2021 and Ernest in May 2023.