Gypsy Rose Blanchard voices support for Menendez brothers

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has offered some words of comfort to the Menendez brothers.

Blanchard, who is pregnant with her first child, acknowledged to TMZ that she is "not very educated" in the specifics of the Mendendez case - which has attracted global attention since the Netflix documentary The Menendez Brothers premiered on October 7 - but reiterated her passion for the rights of abuse victims to be recognised.

"I'm an advocate for abuse victims in general and I'm all about prison reform so if the case is being reviewed, then hopefully something can be done," she said. "Abuse victims need to be advocated for more."

Blanchard has also offered advice to Erik and Lyle Menendez in the case of them being released from prison. She told the outlet that if a new trial or resentencing is confirmed for the brothers, who were convicted of murdering their parents in Beverly Hills in 1989, they should not rush their return to society.

"It's very difficult to come out to a world that has changed so much even in the time that I spent in prison. I would say take your time, you know, adjust properly," Blanchard told the outlet.

Blanchard was released from Missouri's Chillicothe Correctional Centre in December 2023 where she served seven years after pleading guilty to the 2015 second-degree murder of her abusive mother, Clauddine 'Dee Dee' Blanchard.