Demi Moore gives update on Bruce Willis

Demi Moore has offered an insight into Bruce Willis' battle with frontotemporal dementia.

Moore spoke candidly about her ex-husband at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival on Sunday, sharing her perspective on the Die Hard actor's diagnosis.

"The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is," Moore said at the festival event, as reported by People. She was there to accept a Career Achievement in Acting Award.

"But for where he's at, he is stable."

Moore, who was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000 and shares three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with him, expanded further, "What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at. When you're holding on to what was, I think it's a losing game," Moore told the audience. "But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness."

Willis' family announced in March 2022 that the actor had been battling aphasia, a language disorder that affected his ability to communicate. He has been married to British actor Emma Heming Willis since 2009.

Daughter Tallulah opened up about her visits with her dad recently, telling E! News that the pair are deeply connected. "Our visits have so much love and I feel that," she said. "And that overarches anything for me - being able to have that connection."