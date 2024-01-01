Tom Holland unveils non-alcoholic beer brand

Tom Holland is gearing up to make a splash in the beverage world.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor announced he will be soon launching a non-alcoholic beer brand named Bero.

"Something's brewing..." he wrote alongside a photo of himself taking a sip of the beer from a branded glass while standing in a kitchen.

Tom didn't share any further details, though Bero is set to be available from 16 October.

However, a post on the brand's website indicates there will be three brews sold, each of which is "equally familiar and completely new".

Fans can now register interest on the company's website.

Tom gave up drinking alcohol in early 2022.

During an interview for Jay Shetty's podcast that aired in July 2023, the British star revealed that he first tested out sobriety as part of the Dry January public health initiative but soon realised he had a reliance on booze - particularly regarding social situations.

Since then, Tom has noticed significant improvements in his mental and physical health.

"I could sleep better. I could handle problems better, things that would go wrong on set, that would normally set me off, I could take in my stride. I had so much, such better mental clarity. I felt healthier, I felt fitter," the 28-year-old explained.

Tom isn't the only celebrity to start a non-alcoholic drinks company.

Blake Lively unveiled Betty Buzz, a line of sparkling mixers in 2021, while Katy Perry co-created non-alcoholic apéritifs range De Soi in 2022.