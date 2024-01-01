Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek 'share tense exchange at Paris Fashion Week'

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek appeared to share a tense exchange during Paris Fashion Week.

Footage of the pair attending the Balenciaga show on 30 September went viral over the weekend, and the clip seemed to suggest they were on frosty terms. In the video, Nicole was seen pushing Salma's hand away as they posed for a photo with Katy Perry.

As a photographer asked for one more shot, Salma reached for Nicole - who had her back to the cameras at the time - in an attempt to get her to face towards the cameraman.

However, a seemingly unimpressed Nicole - who was wearing a black turtleneck dress and sunglasses - appeared to grab Salma's hand from her side and push it away.

The Australian star was then seen approaching Katy and giving her a kiss goodbye before she exchanged words with Salma and walked away.

It is not known what was said, but as 57-year-old Nicole left the area, Salma was heard saying, "Yes please. Advice."

Another voice, reported to be Nicole, then replied, "You don't need it", to which 58-year-old Salma apparently responded, "I do."

Once Nicole had left, Salma - who looked stunning in a black dress with plunging neckline - continued to smile and pose for photos with Katy.

Nicole and Salma are yet to comment on the video clip.

Salma posted a series of photos and videos from the luxury Spanish brand's spring/summer 25 show on social media.

"Finally last night the grand finale of my Paris Fashion Week 2025," the Mexican-born star wrote on Instagram earlier this month, before she thanked "Balenciaga and Demna for a terrific show".