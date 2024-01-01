Jamie Foxx filled with 'pure joy' after opening up about health scare

Jamie Foxx is filled with "pure joy" after opening up about his mysterious health scare.

More than a year after suffering an undisclosed "medical complication" in April, the 56-year-old actor returned to the stage to perform his one-man show, One More Chance: An Evening With Jamie Foxx, in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this month.

On Monday, Jamie took to Instagram to reflect on the show in an emotional caption alongside a series of photos from his performance.

"God is good.... As I post these pictures, my heart and my soul is filled with nothing but pure joy..." he wrote, before explaining, "...on October 3 fourth and fifth I had an opportunity to tell my side of the story and there was no better place than Atlanta Georgia."

Jamie continued, "I have to thank you Atlanta you showed up and you showed out, I haven't been on stage in 18 years but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that's what you were."

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star added, "When people ask me is this a stand up comedy show I say 'No it's an artistic explanation.'"

Jamie then went on to thank "the great people in Atlanta" and gave a special shout-out to the city's Piedmont Hospital.

Meanwhile, the series of photos in the post showed Jamie performing his set and some of the snaps showed the actor looking visibly emotional.

The star was admitted to hospital in April last year but has kept the details of his illness private.

However, in a video posted on X in July, Jamie explained that his illness began with a "bad headache" and revealed that he was "gone for 20 days" and had no memory of the time.

The star also shared in December last year that he "couldn't actually walk" for a while due to his health.