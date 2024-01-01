Lupita Nyong'o discusses her Scream Queen status

Lupita Nyong'o has shared her thoughts on the fact she frequently appears in horror movies.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning star has enjoyed lead roles in the zombie film Little Monsters, the psychological horror film Us, and the alien invasion film A Quiet Place: Day One and has explained she gets a kick out of making creepy content.

The Hollywood Reporter quotes her telling an audience at the London Film Festival on Monday, "I really much prefer doing the scaring than being the scared."

Discussing her scary film roles, she went on, "It's not so much that I go seeking horror out. But I do think that horror films give you a lot of room to play. ... It allows you to explore emotions that you would otherwise repress: anger, fear, anxiety. I think that's what's great about being in them as an actor and also what appeals to people."

Nyong'o went on to explain that one of her real-life fears was that her career would stall after she won her Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2014 for 12 Years a Slave when she was fresh out of acting school.

She said, "This is the pinnacle of people's careers. I was like, 'Where am I supposed to go from here?' ... The year before I was at the Academy Awards, I was in my pyjamas watching the Academy Awards. It was really surreal."

Nyong'o's new film, the animated action film The Wild Robot, is due in cinemas in the UK on Friday.