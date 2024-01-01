Adriana Lima announces return to Victoria's Secret catwalk

Adriana Lima has announced she will make a return to the Victoria's Secret catwalk.

The model worked with the lingerie brand for 20 years, before she parted ways with them in 2018.

In April, she starred in a campaign for Victoria's Secret Heavenly Eau de Parfum, and teased there may be more collaborations in the pipeline. Victoria's Secret revealed in a statement there would be "more to come throughout the year" from the partnership.

Now the 43-year-old has confirmed she will return to the catwalk for the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She announced the news on Instagram, in a video where she gets into a taxi and tells the driver, "I'm going home." When the driver asks where she lives, Adriana says, "Can you drop me off at the Victoria's Secret show?", before turning to the camera and saying, "I'm back!"

The caption read, "Hey, we've been keeping a secret, but we just can't do it anymore! @adrianalima is returning to the runway - phew, it's out there, we feel SO much better."

The iconic Victoria's Secret show first started in 2001, but was stopped in 2019 amid claims of a lack of diversity on the catwalk. The brand announced in March this year, they would be revamping the spectacle.

It's believed Tyra Banks, Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam, Candice Swanepoel, Barbara Palvin, Behati Prinsloo and Ashley Graham will also walk in the show.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will take place on 15 October and is being streamed live on the brand's Instagram, YouTube and TikTok channels. It will also air on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Live.