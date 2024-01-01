Nicole Kidman supported by husband Keith Urban at her mother's funeral

Nicole Kidman was supported by her husband Keith Urban as she attended her mother's funeral on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old actress joined loved ones including her sister Antonia to say her final goodbye to her beloved mother Janelle Ann Kidman at St Francis Xavier Church in Lavender Bay, Sydney.

Nicole - who wore a long black coat and black sunglasses - was seen holding hands with her country music star spouse as she arrived at the church, along with the couple's two daughters, 16-year-old Sunday Rose and 13-year-old Faith Margaret.

Sunday broke down in tears ahead of the service and was seen wiping away tears as she was comforted by her sister Faith and cousins Lucia, Hamish and Sybella.

Australian newsreader Peter Overton and Channel Nine star Richard Wilkins, who are both close friends of the Kidman family, were also present to pay their respects.

Nicole's older children Bella and Connor, who she adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise, were not seen at the service.

Janelle died at the age of 84 last month, just hours before Nicole was named Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival for her performance in Babygirl.

Nicole paid tribute to her late mother with a statement read by Babygirl director Halina Reijn during the festival on 7 September.

"Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed," the statement said. "I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me and she made me."

Meanwhile, insiders have dismissed rumours of a rift between Nicole and Salma Hayek.

Video footage went viral over the weekend showing the pair seemingly sharing a tense exchange during the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.

The 1 October show was Nicole's first public appearance since the death of her mother, and speculation suggested she was left unimpressed after she was seen pushing Salma's hand away as they posed for a photo with Katy Perry.

However, those close to the stars are insisting there's "no beef".

"They are close friends and there's nothing to this. They were in the middle of a conversation and it's being taken out of context," a source told Us Weekly. "Nicole has recently lost her mom, let's have some grace for her."