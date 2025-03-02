Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman 'in the mix' to host Oscars - report

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are "in the mix" to host the 2025 Oscars.

Academy Award bosses are said to be currently comprising a wish list of possible hosts for the 97th ceremony, with the Deadpool & Wolverine stars top of the pile.

Deadline reports that choosing Reynolds and Jackman to front the Oscars makes "perfect sense" following the box office success of Deadpool & Wolverine.

It has been claimed the pair are being considered as part of an "ensemble of rotating hosts", with each star or pair presenting their own section of the awards ceremony.

Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler and Dwayne Johnson are also believed to be in consideration.

The Academy Awards previously experimented with multiple hosts for the 2022 ceremony, with Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes fronting the show.

Jackman is no stranger to presenting duties, having hosted the Tony Awards four times as well as hosting the 81st Academy Awards in 2009.

He also teamed up with Reynolds to co-host an episode of US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year.

While movie fans are eager to see the pair land the role, Deadline reports there are "mixed signals" as to whether Jackman and Reynolds will want to commit.

It is believed Deadpool & Wolverine bosses will be campaigning for Reynolds to land a Lead Actor Oscar nomination, with Jackman considered for Best Supporting Actor.

The 97th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on 2 March 2025, with nominations revealed on 17 January.