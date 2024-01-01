Halle Bailey opens up about 'crippling anxiety' as she leaves son for work

Halle Bailey has opened up about suffering from "crippling anxiety" when she leaves her son to go to work.

The 24-year-old singer and actress has admitted that she struggles with anxiety when leaving her nine-month-old son Halo, who she shares with rapper ex-boyfriend DDG, to travel for work.

Halle took to Snapchat on Tuesday to open up about her struggles, sharing a photo of herself looking visibly sad on a plane.

"Flying tonight to be somewhere for one day but having crippling anxiety without my son," she wrote over the image. "Any advice for moms who still can't handle when they have to leave for work?"

The Little Mermaid star later returned to the social media platform to share another clip showing off some champagne.

She quipped, "Maybe a little bubbly will help."

Halle previously revealed that she suffered from "severe" postpartum depression after welcoming her son.

The actress' posts come almost two weeks after DDG, real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, announced that he and the actress had split after two years together.

"After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote on his Instagram stories on 3 October. "This decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we've shared."

Halle and the 27-year-old rapper announced the birth of their son in January this year after keeping the pregnancy a secret.