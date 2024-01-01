Sacha Baron Cohen recalls being hunted by pro-gun mob

Sacha Baron Cohen has recalled being forced into hiding to escape a pro-gun mob while working on a film.

The comedy star, 53, reprised his role of Borat Sagdiyev for the 2020 comedy satire Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

However, he drew fury from pro-gun activists when he turned up at a rally and mocked them on camera.

Recalling being forced into hiding as a result, Cohen told the SmartLess podcast, "The last one became so extreme. After that gun rally, I was essentially on the run.

"I had a militia kind of following me. I was going from safe house to safe house for about four days. It became so crazy that you realise there's a certain amount of skill and preparation, but also you're going to be lucky. And at some point, your luck runs out."

Fortunately, the British star survived the ordeal - but he has hinted he won't revive Borat again, explaining he created his 2020 film only after feeling compelled to comment on the US presidential election that year.

He added: "I think the danger element meant I just didn't want to do it again. I felt I had to do it for that election. I had to do it. I was terrified about what's going to happen."

Americans will once again go to the polls on 5 November to decide whether their next president should be current Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump.