Al Pacino admits he and one-year-old son 'text from time to time'

Al Pacino has revealed he and his one-year old son Roman have a largely virtual relationship.

The 84-year-old actor, who doesn't live with 16-month-old Roman, has called becoming a father at 83, "extraordinary."

The star, who is no longer with Roman's mother, Noor Alfallah, has told how he and Roman have found different ways to communicate.

"He does text me from time to time," Pacino told the BBC.

He added, "You know, I have this little person. Everything he does is real. Everything he does is interesting to me. So we talk. I play the harmonica with him and we have made this kind of contact. So it's fun."

The Godfather star has recently written his new memoir, Sonny Boy, and admitted he wanted to write the tome so his youngest son has something to remember him by.

"Well now I want to be around for this child. Of course I do," he said. "But things happen. I hope I am. I hope I stay healthy and he knows who his dad is."

Pacino is also father to three adult children, Julie Marie, 35, who he shares with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton and Olivia, 23, who he shares with ex-partner Beverly D'Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah had already split when Roman was born. They have joint legal custody of their son, with Alfallah maintaining primary physical custody. Court documents show that Pacino pays $30,000 (£22,900) per month in child support.