Kristen Bell reveals risqué joke she slipped into Frozen

Kristen Bell has revealed the sneaky joke she was able to slip into the Frozen soundtrack.

The actress managed to get a cheeky gag into the smash-hit 2019 Disney movie, via a double entendre that went over many viewers' heads.

In the song For the First Time In Forever, Kristen's character Anna sings, "For years I've roamed these empty halls / Why have a ballroom with no balls?"

Now Kristen, 44, has revealed the song lyric was intentionally racy.

"How did we get that joke in there?" the Veronica Mars alumnus wondered in a new Vanity Fair interview published on the outlet's TikTok page on 15 October. "We slid it under the radar."

She also explained how the movie's creative team was able to get around the censors' objections to the potentially offensive play on words by simply denying there was anything unusual about the lyric.

"It almost didn't make it in," Kristen admitted. "But then we were like, 'What are you talking about? That's not what it means. Don't be a perv.'"

After the blockbuster success of Frozen, Kristen went on to reprise her role in the equally popular sequel, Frozen II. She has since shared she would love to make a third Frozen movie.

"Idina (Menzel, her Frozen co-star) recently said she would do it," she told Jimmy Kimmel in 2022, "and I feel like if we're all in, like, what are we waiting for?"