Francesca Eastwood arrested

Francesca Eastwood has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

On Tuesday, editors at TMZ reported that the actress - who is the daughter of Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher - was arrested on Saturday night and charged with felony domestic violence.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Francesca was driving around Beverly Hills, Los Angeles with her boyfriend when they got into an argument, which allegedly turned physical.

The 31-year-old's partner reportedly called the police, with officers advising them to drive to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Once there, Francesca was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence after police officers allegedly saw her boyfriend had "visible injuries".

Records show the former Mrs. Eastwood & Company star posted $50,000 (£38,000) bail and was released from custody.

Representatives for Francesca have not yet commented on the news.

However, the California native posted a cooking video on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night.

The identity of her boyfriend has not been revealed. Francesca was last known to be dating Alexander Wraith, with whom she shares a six-year-old son named Titan.

The actress most recently wrapped the biographical sports drama Queen of the Ring, in which she plays professional wrestler and trainer Mae Young.

The film, about legendary wrestler Mildred Burke, does not yet have a release date.