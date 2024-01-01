Alana Haim lands two new film roles

Alana Haim has landed two new movie roles.

The 32-year-old musician - who made her acting debut in 2021's 'Licorice Pizza' has already started production on 'The Mastermind' and from there, will begin work on 'The Drama', The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

'The Mastermind' is an art heist drama directed by Kelly Reichardt, set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War and the beginning of the women's liberation movement in America. It will also star 'The Crown' actor Josh O'Connor.

Meanwhile, 'Dream Scenario' filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli is making 'The Drama', which has a star-studded cast that also includes Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.

The movie - which was written by the director - will begin shooting later this month, and is centred on a couple who end up in crisis after unexpected revelations have them questioning what they know about each other, days before they are due to get married.

Alana was nominated for Golden Globe, BAFTA and Critics Choice awards following her turn in 'Licorice Pizza'.

Earlier this year, the Haim singer reunited with the film's director, Paul Thomas Anderson, for his next, currently-untitled project, that has finished filming and will be released next year.

The movie also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Regina Hall.

Alana previously admitted her appearance in 'Licorice Pizza' led to her being bombarded with messages from dentists offering to "fix" her teeth.

Speaking on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', she said: “Funny enough, you know who reaches out the most? Orthodontists.

"The world… everyone is concerned about my teeth. I’ve gotten over ten DMs from orthodontists asking if I need help and can they please fix my teeth? "

However, Alana isn't interested in their help because she is "very proud" of her "snaggletooth".

She added: "And I love my teeth. I love my teeth. And I have a snaggletooth and I’m very proud of my snaggletooth, but the world of dentistry is not pleased.”

The 'Don't Wanna' hitmaker insisted she hadn't neglected her smile because she'd had braces for years growing up.

She said: “I had braces for four years, and this is what my teeth… I don’t know if you can zone in on my teeth, but this is what my teeth look like."